MG Motor India to install 50 DC supercharger across India by the end of 2021

MG Motor India launched the Hector facelift earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). To know all about the updated model, you can read our first look review here.

Morris Garages is currently working on widening the scope of charging infrastructure in India. The company inaugurated two superfast charging stations in the country back in 2020, and the latest unit was installed in Mangaluru earlier this year, details of which are available here.

Speaking to CarWale, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, revealed that the carmaker plans to have a network of 50 DC superchargers across India by the end of the year. The brand is currently in the process of working on the charging ecosystem, which will benefit owners of the MG ZS EV.

Gupta added that the ZS EV from Morris Garages has accounted for a 30 per cent share of electric vehicles sold in India last year. For the uninitiated, the ZS EV is propelled by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 340kms in a single charge, can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds. The vehicle can be charged via a standard AC charger that enables the battery to be charged in six to eight hours while the 50kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in a mere 50 minutes.