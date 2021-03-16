CarWale
    MG Motor India joins hands with IIT Delhi for electric and autonomous vehicle research

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG and CART’s research will also include connected mobility and AI

    - The company had previously donated a unit of the ZS EV to IIT Delhi

    MG Motor India has joined hands with IIT Delhi’s Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) for research in the field of electric and autonomous vehicles. The partnership, through Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, aims at furthering MG’s focus on CASE mobility (Connected – Autonomous – Shared – Electric); through enabling supporting research for the deployment of electric and autonomous vehicles in the urban landscape in India.

    The research will also include Connected Mobility for areas including Route Planning and Navigation, Obstacle Detection, Seamless and Natural Human Interaction, and AI for Inferring and Decision-making. The company aims to use the research for developing its future autonomous vehicles.

    MG has previously worked with IIT Delhi on a project to boost in-car child safety seats through geofencing. It had also conducted grand innovation challenge Hackathons in partnership with IIT Delhi amongst students and start-ups to make automobiles and transportation services safer and greener.

    Speaking about the association, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, our focus has always been around bringing ground-breaking innovations in the automotive space. We are extremely honoured to partner with IIT-Delhi, a force to reckon with in the global technology space. We are confident this initiative will bring significant value to IIT Delhi students in researching autonomous technology in city conditions.”

