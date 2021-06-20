CarWale
    MG Motor India donates eight more Hector ambulances in Nagpur for healthcare services

    Jay Shah

    - 13 units of the MG Hector ambulances delivered

    - To be utilised for Coivd-19 and other medical emergencies

    Continuing its active support in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country, MG Motor India has delivered eight more units of the Hector ambulances to the local authorities of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The ambulances were handed over in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. 

    Rear View

    Earlier this year, the carmaker had delivered 13 units of the retrofitted Hector ambulances to the local authorities of Nagpur, Nangia hospital in Nagpur, GMERS hospital in Vadodara, and CHC hospital in Halol, Gujarat. 

    The ambulances are custom built by MG at its Gujarat plant and are equipped with an auto-loading stretcher, an oxygen supply system, a siren, a light bar, a fire extinguisher, a ventilator, and a five-parameter monitor, and an alternate power backup. 

    Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Yash Yadav, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to deliver Hector ambulances for healthcare services under the MG Sewa program. We had started providing some ambulances at the start of Covid-19 pandemic last year but took up the challenge of hastening up deliveries of these ambulances after Shri Gadkari’s special request to help the Nagpur and Vidarbha regions. We thank Shri Gadkari ji for this opportunity.”

    MG Hector
