Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 - Now in Pictures

Porsche's entry-level GT road model, the 718 Cayman GT, has a top spot in the model series. The GT4 costs approximately Rs2 crore ex-showroom in India, and many have been sold in our country. In fact, Porsche Centre Mumbai's newly opened dealership under Infinity Cars, also delivered its first Cayman GT4 recently. Here are some of its pictures of the car specced in stealth black!

Powered by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine producing 414bhp and 420Nm of torque, this mill comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

That fixed rear wing is one USP, while Porsche Active Suspension Management is another. It's the damping system that lowers the ride height by 30mm, also lowering the car's centre of gravity.

Then, there's Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock. All of this help the car sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds and boast a top speed of 304kmph!

And, you certainly need some good stopping power, which thankfully is provided by aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes. Owners can also opt for Porsche's Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB).