    Hyundai Signature outlets to retail Tucson, Elantra, and Alcazar Signature

    Jay Shah

    692 Views
    - 180 Signature outlets available across the country 

    - Alcazar Signature trim to be sold exclusively through Signature outlets

    A few days back, Hyundai launched the Alcazar three-row SUV in India. The Alcazar is offered in three variants – Prestige, Platinum, and Signature of which the latter is retailed only through the brand’s dedicated Signature outlets. We tell you more about it. 

    Launching a new line of dealerships, the Signature outlets will retail the premium models in the lineup like the Tucson, Elantra, and the signature trim of the new Alcazar SUV. Under this new program, a total of 180 outlets have already been opened across the country. A detailed list of Signature outlets is available on the brand’s official website. 

    The bookings for the Alcazar opened last week on 9 June. Within just 10 days, the SUV has managed to accumulate over 4,000 bookings. Nearly 55 per cent of the bookings were received for the diesel variants while 45 per cent opted for the petrol versions. To know about the current waiting period of the Alcazar, click here

    With the Alcazar, Hyundai has stepped into the three-row SUV segment that is presently occupied by the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and the MG Hector Plus. We have individually compared the specifications of the Alcazar with its rivals and you can read about it here.

    The Alcazar can be had with 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 157bhp/191Nm torque while the latter is derived from the Creta with the same power output of 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

     Previous 
    MG Motor India donates eight more Hector ambulances in Nagpur for healthcare services
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - All you need to know

