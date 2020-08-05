CarWale
    • MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 in July

    MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 in July

    Ajinkya Lad

    The MG Hector continues its impressive sales performance in the domestic market. The Chinese-owned British carmaker registered sales of 2023 units in July, thereby outselling the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500.

    During the same period, the Tata Harrier registered sales of 985 units, while Mahindra managed to dispatch 813 units of the XUV500. Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass clocked is 400-unit sales last month. The MG Hector has been the bestselling mid-size SUV in its segment with sales of 26,242 units in the last 12 months. In comparison, the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500 could only manage sales of 9634 units and 9850 units, respectively.

    MG's premium positioning and features and tech wizardry has worked in the Hector's favour, despite the Tata Harrier being and the value for money Mahindra XUV500.

