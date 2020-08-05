Honda lists accessories for the 2020 WR-V on its website

Honda Car India recently launched the updated WR-V and customers also have the option to personalise this vehicle. The carmaker has listed a wide range of accessories on its website.

There are plenty of customisation options to choose from including many cosmetic add-ons. This includes various chrome accents, door visors, bumper protectors and a rear spoiler as well. Customers can also choose an interior styling kit which comprises of a steering wheel cover, different mats and seat covers. These can alternatively be purchased individually as well.

Prospective buyers can get all the information of these accessories through Honda's official site. This personalisation program doesn't include an online configurator yet, where one can apply these add-ons to get an idea of how they would look on the vehicle. However, one can get in touch with a dealer to get a more realistic experience while choosing these features. He/she can then finalise the build, get a quote and get the accessorised car delivered through the same dealer.