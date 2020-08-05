SUV segment leads sales in India in July 2020

- SUV segment emerges as a major contributor to overall car sales in India in July 2020

- Hyundai Creta emerges as the bestseller in the SUV segment with 11,549 unit sales

Growing demand for SUVs in India has encouraged car manufacturers to introduce newer models in this segment. The demand for SUVs is evident as the segment witnessed 87 per cent growth with 28,509 unit sales in July 2020 as compared to 15,208 units sold in India in July 2019. Interestingly, the SUV segment was a key contributor to overall car sales in India in July 2020. The numbers are indeed impressive considering the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the automobile industry.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have emerged as the popular sellers in the SUV segment followed by the Mahindra Scorpio and the MG Hector. The recently launched new Hyundai Creta sold 11,549 units in India last month as against 6,585 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 75 per cent. The second bestseller in the SUV segment, the Kia Seltos witnessed 8,270 unit sales in India last month. The Mahindra Scorpio takes the third position with 3,135 unit sales in July 2020 as compared 2,864 unit sales in July 2019, thereby witnessing a growth of nine per cent.

MG Hector has registered 34 per cent sales growth in India with 2,023 units sold in the country in July 2020 as compared to 1,508 units sold in India in July last year. Tata has sold 985 units of the Harrier in India last month as compared to 740 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing 33 per cent growth in sales. Hyundai’s electric SUV, the Kona has witnessed an impressive 53 per cent growth in sales with 26 unit sales last month as against 17 units sold in July 2019.

While the above mentioned SUVs have witnessed a significant growth in sales, there are also some of the popular names that have witnessed a drop in sales last month. The list includes – Mahindra XUV500 with 27 per cent drop in sales with 813 units sold last month as against 1,116 units sold in same period in 2019. Jeep Compass sales have dropped by 21 per cent with 400 unit sales last month as against 509 units sold last year. Sales for the Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks have dropped by 64 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.