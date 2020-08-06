Tata Nexon EV now available through leasing program

- Tata Nexon EV monthly subscription starts at Rs. 41,900 per month

- Available in five cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Tata Motors has launched a subscription model for electric vehicles (EV). The company is offering the Nexon EV with a rental starting at Rs. 41,900 per month. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months up to 36 months. Through a collaboration with Orix Auto, the subscription plan is being offered in five cities that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A few benefits of the Tata Nexon EV subscription plan include comprehensive insurance coverage, on call roadside assistance as well as free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Additionally, customers can have their own EV charger installed at their home or office. Post the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend the subscription or return the vehicle. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here.

Announcing the launch of the EV subscription program, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast growing segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use in India. With this novel subscription model, we are making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits. It is ideal for customers to prefer ‘usership’ over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy.”

The following are the tenure plans and rates for the Nexon EV monthly subscription plan:

18 months: Rs 47,900

24 months: Rs 44,900

36 months: Rs 41,900