MG Gloster to be launched in India in the first week of October

- MG Gloster made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine

MG Motor India will launch the Gloster full-size SUV in the country in the first week of October. The model was showcased in the country for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, details of which can be read here.

Exterior highlights of the new MG Gloster include full LED headlamps, LED fog lights, a large silver grille with three horizontal slats, 21-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, quad-tip exhausts, dual-tone rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, LED tail lights, and Gloster lettering on the boot lid.

Inside, the upcoming MG Gloster will receive a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iSmart connectivity, panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, second-row captain seats, dual-tone upholstery with diamond stitching, drive modes, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an engine start-stop button, and multi-zone climate control. The model will also be equipped with a shift-on-fly 4WD system and a range of functions under Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, an auto park assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning system, and blind-spot detection.

Under the hood of the MG Gloster is likely to be a 2.0-litre diesel engine, offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. The fourth offering from MG in India will rival the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol.