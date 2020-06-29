MG Gloster teased on the official website

- Expected to be powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

- Likely to be launched in November 2020

MG’s flagship SUV, the Gloster was recently spied sans camouflage in India. This time around, MG Motors has teased the upcoming SUV on India website ahead its anticipated launch in November 2020. The MG Gloster is expected to be introduced in India as a CKD unit, which will be assembled at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 5,005mm, width of 1,932mm, and height of 1,875mm. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. As seen at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Gloster SUV features generous amounts of chrome highlights, LED headlamps and a large hood. In profile it features a large glass house with an upswept kink at the D-Pillar. The window-line gets silver chrome garnish and there’s plastic cladding around the flared wheel arches.

Back in March 2020, spy images reveled the interior of the upcoming vehicle. Based on what was seen, the Gloster MPV borrows the familiar steering wheel design from the SAAIC owned Maxus D90. The dashboard has been camouflaged and does not reveal much, however, we believe that the Gloster will get a large rectangular touchscreen and all black interior with chrome inserts. The Gloster gets yacht lever styled gear knob.

Mechanically, the MG Gloster might be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm. It is coupled to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.