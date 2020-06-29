MG Motor India signs up six more start-ups under MG Developer Program & Grant

- The six new start-ups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts

- These new start-ups may also receive an opportunity to work with specialised MG teams on select projects

MG Motor India has signed up with six more start-ups for its ongoing MG Developer Program & Grant. The six finalists include Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks. The start-ups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts and may get an opportunity to work directly with specialised MG teams on selected projects.

Among the selected candidates, Highway Delite is India’s first free travel app to make highway travel and road trips both safe and fun. Meeseeks leverages Alexa/MG’s Voice Assistant to digitally manage and improve customer’s service experience. Socialcore uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance customer interactions with sales improvement and cost reduction, while InCabEx creates a better in-cabin experience by personalising car profiles as per users’ preferences. CamCom is an AI-based start-up that provides defect and damage assessment while ClearQuote generates repair estimates via images/videos of a damaged car. The six start-ups will be joining the already signed companies including Voxomos, Driftly, and Innvolution under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

MG Motor India has already supported over 60 start-ups since 2017 to drive innovation in the automobile space of India. Such start-ups are working in the fields of engine and emissions, technology, child in-car safety, navigation, connectivity, and electric vehicles ecosystem. The overall objective of the program is to support the local start-up community by creating a specialised grant. The company intends to foster innovation and contribute towards the development of the start-up ecosystem in India.

The program had received over 300 entries, out of which, 60 teams were shortlisted in the first round. These teams were provided mentorship by 25 industry experts including MG India’s leadership as well as its technology ecosystem partners.

Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India said, “MG thrives on innovation and has developed a symbiotic relationship with the Indian start-up ecosystem. Our goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country. The MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response and we welcome all teams who have been signed as a part of the initiative. We look forward to mentoring and closely working with them. MG will also explore synergies with these start-ups and may deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles.”