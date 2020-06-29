Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 BMW M3 teased undergoing testing at Nurburgring

2021 BMW M3 teased undergoing testing at Nurburgring

June 29, 2020, 01:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
566 Views
Write a comment
2021 BMW M3 teased undergoing testing at Nurburgring

- Will get an optional four-wheel-drive system

- Expected to debut next year

BMW is talking about the new-gen M3 – for the first time since the introduction of G20 3 Series. In a short teaser video, the Bavarian carmaker has showcased the pre-production model of the sports coupe undergoing fine-tuning at their test centre at the Nurburging, while giving out a few important information of the next-gen M3.

BMW M3 [2013-2018] Front view

Firstly, Christian Flessa, head of driving dynamics system development at BMW M, has confirmed that the new M3 will be available in two configurations. It will continue to be a rear-wheel-drive in the standard guise, so the purists can rejoice. The purists will also be happy to know that the RWD model will also be available with a manual gearbox. But BMW is keen on fitting the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the two-door sports car for the first time since the nameplate was born. 

BMW M3 [2013-2018] Front view

Under the hood will be the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six which will put out more than 500bhp in the Competition guise. The torque rating is expected to be around 600Nm. This motor has already debuted in the X3 M and X4 M with similar outputs. Apart from that, the mental M3 CS is also on the cards but that will come later packing more power and even more sophisticated hardware under the skin.

BMW M3 [2013-2018] Grille

In terms of appearance, we are happy to see the conventional grille hidden under the concealment on the test mule and not the one debuted with the 4 Series Coupe. The usual recipe of larger front air intakes, carbon fibre roof, aerodynamic wing mirrors, flared wheel arches, lowered ride height, quad-exhaust at the back will surely be seen in terms of exterior design. The cabin will also see new changes borrowed from the updated M5 Competition.

BMW M3 [2013-2018] Front view

Although BMW is in the final stages of testing, the new M3 is still a year away from hitting the streets. Once it goes on sale in 2021, the other derivatives in the 4 Series guise like the coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe will follow suit. Indian-debut is likely to happen in 2022.

BMW M3 [2013-2018] Rear view
  • BMW
  • BMW 3-Series
  • 3 series
  • M3 [2013-2018]
  • BMW M3 [2013-2018]
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 53.29 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

192 Likes
25717 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

329 Likes
39711 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in