2021 BMW M3 teased undergoing testing at Nurburgring

- Will get an optional four-wheel-drive system

- Expected to debut next year

BMW is talking about the new-gen M3 – for the first time since the introduction of G20 3 Series. In a short teaser video, the Bavarian carmaker has showcased the pre-production model of the sports coupe undergoing fine-tuning at their test centre at the Nurburging, while giving out a few important information of the next-gen M3.

Firstly, Christian Flessa, head of driving dynamics system development at BMW M, has confirmed that the new M3 will be available in two configurations. It will continue to be a rear-wheel-drive in the standard guise, so the purists can rejoice. The purists will also be happy to know that the RWD model will also be available with a manual gearbox. But BMW is keen on fitting the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the two-door sports car for the first time since the nameplate was born.

Under the hood will be the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six which will put out more than 500bhp in the Competition guise. The torque rating is expected to be around 600Nm. This motor has already debuted in the X3 M and X4 M with similar outputs. Apart from that, the mental M3 CS is also on the cards but that will come later packing more power and even more sophisticated hardware under the skin.

In terms of appearance, we are happy to see the conventional grille hidden under the concealment on the test mule and not the one debuted with the 4 Series Coupe. The usual recipe of larger front air intakes, carbon fibre roof, aerodynamic wing mirrors, flared wheel arches, lowered ride height, quad-exhaust at the back will surely be seen in terms of exterior design. The cabin will also see new changes borrowed from the updated M5 Competition.

Although BMW is in the final stages of testing, the new M3 is still a year away from hitting the streets. Once it goes on sale in 2021, the other derivatives in the 4 Series guise like the coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe will follow suit. Indian-debut is likely to happen in 2022.