MG Hector Plus listed on the official website ahead of July launch

June 28, 2020, 11:14 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
-To be offered in six-seat and seven-seat variants

-Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

MG Hector Plus Left Side View

The MG Hector Plus has been listed on the British automaker’s official website ahead of its launch next month. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it’s a three-row version of SUV and will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts and will be sold alongside the five-seat version that was launched in 2019.

MG Hector Plus Second Row Seats

We already know that the Hector Plus with the six-seat configuration will be offered in three variants (Super, Smart, Sharp) and will get a slightly different face as compared to the five-seat model. The Hector Plus is expected to carry over the engines, gearboxes and feature list from the standard Hector when launched next month. The Hector Plus has already begun arriving at dealerships across the country.   

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
