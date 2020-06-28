Please Tell Us Your City

  2020 Honda All New City - Now in pictures

2020 Honda All New City - Now in pictures

June 28, 2020, 01:05 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2020 Honda All New City - Now in pictures

Honda Cars India has started accepting bookings for the new-gen City ahead of its launch in the coming month. The production of this fifth-generation sedan is already underway at the carmaker's Greater Noida plant with the commencement of dealer dispatches as well. The official images of the car give us a fair idea about what's new in the sedan. Let’s take a look at its picture gallery.

Honda All New City Headlight

With a new face, the car gets full LED headlamps that come with a nine LED array inline shell. It's integrated with LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn indicators as well.

Honda All New City Tail Light/Tail Lamp

Round at the back, the tail lamps are new too. These are Z-shaped wrap-around 3D rear combi-lamps with LED edgelight and LED side-marker lamps.

Honda All New City Front Row Seats

Inside, the redesigned seats are draped in leather while the centre arm rest and door pads get soft pads. All passengers get individual headrests and three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts.

Honda All New City Dashboard

Even the dashboard's design is tweaked, and it now features wood trim finish and soft pads. It follows a black and beige theme with silver accents around the air-con vents.

Honda All New City Sunroof/Moonroof

The sedan comes with many new features including a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, automatic headlights, ambient lighting and even a rear sunshade.

Honda All New City Music System

There's an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alexa remote capability. It also gets the brand's latest Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit.

Honda All New City Music System

This 2020 City has a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. Safety equipment includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), Hill Start Assist etc.

Honda All New City Music System

Then, there's a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, ISOFIX child safety seat anchor points, rear view camera and Honda's new LaneWatch Camera.

Honda All New City Left Side View

The new City will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This mill will come mated either to a six-speed manual or a CVT.

Honda All New City Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

A diesel option is also available with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit churning out 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. It only comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Honda All New City Right Front Three Quarter
  Honda
  All New City
  Honda All New City
