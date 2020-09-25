MG Gloster 2.0-litre diesel engine to be offered in two states of tune

- MG Gloster to be launched in India next month

- The model will be offered in five variants

Earlier this week, MG revealed the Gloster full-size SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The company also announced the technical specifications, features, and other details of the model, details of which can be read here.

As per the details shared by the company, the MG Gloster will be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The twin-turbo version will produce 215bhp and 480Nm of torque, while the single turbo version will produce 160bhp and 375Nm of torque. The former and latter will be offered in 4WD and 2WD versions respectively. Both engines will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Customers will be able to choose from two variants under the twin-turbo version of the MG Gloster that include Super seven-seater and Smart six-seater, and three variants under the single turbo version including Sharp seven-seater, Sharp six-seater, and Savvy six-seater. We have driven the Gloster and you can read our review here.