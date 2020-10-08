CarWale
    Mercedes-EQC launched in India at Rs 99.30 lakh

    Mercedes-EQC launched in India at Rs 99.30 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-EQC launched in India at Rs 99.30 lakh
    • The Mercedes-Benz EQC is available only in the 400 4Matic variant
    • The model is powered by two electric motors, producing 400bhp and 765Nm of torque jointly

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQC all-electric SUV in the country, priced at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is exclusive for the first 50 units in the country. The model is offered in the sole 400 4Matic variant. We have driven the EQC and to read our review, click here.

    The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is powered by two electric motors with each motor placed on either axle. These motors produce a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. With a full charge, the model is claimed to return a range of 471 kilometres. We have detailed the charging options and you can read all about it here.

    Feature-wise, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC comes equipped with multi-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, four drive modes, MBUX connectivity, new AC vents, paddle shifters for regen control, a dual-screen system with one screen each for the instrument console and infotainment system, front seats with memory function, leather upholstery, and ambient lighting.

