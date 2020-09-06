CarWale
    • Mercedes-Benz EQC details revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,136 Views
    - Mercedes-Benz EQC will be powered by 80 kWh electric motors producing 400bhp and 760Nm

    - The model is expected to be launched in India later this month

    Mercedes-Benz will soon introduce its first electric vehicle in India, known as the EQC. The first product under the EQ sub-brand, the model is based on the GLC crossover. We have driven the EQC, and to read our review, you can click here.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be offered in the 400 4MATIC guise, powered by two electric motors, producing a combined output of 400bhp and 760Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 5.1 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 471kms.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC customers will be able to choose from three charging options, including a 7.4 kW home electrical connection, 7.4 kW AC wall-box, and a 110 kW DC fast charger. The home electrical connection will be a standard option available with the car, which can charge the 80kWh battery from 10-100 per cent in 21 hours. The AC wall-box and DC fast charger can charge the battery from 10-100 per cent in 10 hours and 90 minutes respectively. The latter will be a service offered by the company at all major dealerships. Mercedes will offer an eight-year battery cover, physical house visits to check wall box installation, and dedicated EQ experts at all dealerships.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Dashboard

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC will feature multi-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, new AC vents, a new dual-screen system with one screen each for the instrument console and infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, leather upholstery, front seats with memory function, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, four drive modes, and paddle shifters for regen control. Also on offer will be an app, giving you details and the status of the car such as battery consumption, trips, average consumption, dealers near you, and current charge.

    Photography: Kapil Angane

