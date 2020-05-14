Mercedes-Benz officially teases India-bound next-generation S-Class

-This is the seventh generation of the S-Class and will debut later this year

Recently, we brought you images of the India-bound seventh-generation S-Class sans camouflage and today Mercedes themselves have showcased a teaser image of the car in their latest video. The video, released to show the return of production at their main plants in Worth and Sindelfingen, gives us a glimpse of the new S-Class right at the end.

We already know what the new-generation S-Class looks like, inside and outside, thanks to yesterday’s images. The car gets an evolutionary design and a raft of updated features to match its status in the Mercedes line up. In fact, the S-Class, in every generation, has always been used as the vehicle by Mercedes to showcase its newest technologies.

The S-Class is Mercedes flagship sedan and takes on the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Audi A8, Porsche Panamera and the MaseratiQuattroporte.