Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz officially teases India-bound next-generation S-Class

Mercedes-Benz officially teases India-bound next-generation S-Class

May 14, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
306 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz officially teases India-bound next-generation S-Class

-This is the seventh generation of the S-Class and will debut later this year

Recently, we brought you images of the India-bound seventh-generation S-Class sans camouflage and today Mercedes themselves have showcased a teaser image of the car in their latest video. The video, released to show the return of production at their main plants in Worth and Sindelfingen, gives us a glimpse of the new S-Class right at the end. 

We already know what the new-generation S-Class looks like, inside and outside, thanks to yesterday’s images. The car gets an evolutionary design and a raft of updated features to match its status in the Mercedes line up. In fact, the S-Class, in every generation, has always been used as the vehicle by Mercedes to showcase its newest technologies. 

The S-Class is Mercedes flagship sedan and takes on the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Audi A8, Porsche Panamera and the MaseratiQuattroporte.   

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • S-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.6 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.7 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.6 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.62 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.52 Crore onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 87.76 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.36 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.48 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 84.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 75 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

28 Likes
5395 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

525 Likes
44207 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in