Porsche factory collection in Zuffenhausen completes a 70-year tradition

Imagine taking delivery of your brand new car right from the factory, and if that car is a Porsche the whole experience turns out even more special. This factory delivery tradition by Porsche has just completed 70 years.

Seven decades ago on May 26, 1950, an unprecedented success story started, when the first Porsche vehicle was collected from the factory in Zuffenhausen by its new owner. To this day, customers choose to pick up their new car directly from the plant to get as close as possible to the brand’s roots. In the anniversary year, the factory collection programme includes the brand’s first electric sports car, the Taycan.

At the plant in Zuffenhausen, Tobias Donnevert and his team welcome around 20 customers every day who come to collect their new cars. In 2019, a total of 2,500 Porsche owners opted for a collection directly from the factory, in addition to almost 3,000 who visited Porsche’s second plant in Leipzig. Until today, the factory collection at Porsche’s headquarters is a special experience for customers.

“The most exciting aspect of this first encounter is that customers have never actually seen the car before,” explains Tobias Donnevert, Head of Factory Collection and Sales Operations Personalisation. “They configure their car of choice in the Porsche Centre or together with a consultant from the Porsche Exclusive Manufacture department and only see the colour combinations on photos or tiles. So when they collect their personalised Porsche, they are seeing it for the very first time. This is a very special moment at the beginning of the handover.”