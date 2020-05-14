Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Maserati MC20 teased paying homage to Sir Stirling Moss

Maserati MC20 teased paying homage to Sir Stirling Moss

May 14, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
90 Views
Maserati MC20 teased paying homage to Sir Stirling Moss

- The MC20 is the newest sports car from Maserati

- Special prototype inspired by Eldorado single-seater driven by Stirling Moss

Maserati is currently busy developing their newest mid-engine sports car which will be called the MC20. Developed solely by the Italian carmaker from the ground up, the MC20 has been teased on two occasions already. Now, Maserati has dropped a new teaser of the sportscar paying homage to the recently deceased Sir Stirling Moss.

Maserati Ghibli Exterior

The special prototype of the MC20 is inspired by the original Maserati Eldorado, the iconic single-seater race car which debuted in 1958 by Stirling Moss himself. Commissioned by an ice cream company Eldorado Sud to compete in the second edition of the Race of Two Worlds, the Eldorado entered the 500-mile race in an attempt to bring the European and American racing cultures together. Maserati assigned the task to their former works driver Stirling Moss, who proved to be the quickest of the European entries amongst the American competitors. Unfortunately, the steering broke at 250kmph and Moss was lucky to walk away unhurt from what he later described as the scariest motor racing accident of his career.

Maserati Ghibli Exterior

Also making this MC20 special is the date of 13 May 2020, paying tribute to the 1958 F1 Monaco GP on the same date when the British driver took the wheel of Maserati 250F and won. Interestingly, Moss led that race from the first to the last of the 100 laps around the Monaco circuit. Maserati's other driver Jean Behra also finished on the podium that day.

Maserati Ghibli Exterior

With this MC20 prototype with Stirling Moss' ‘signature’, Maserati aims to commemorate one of the greatest names in the world of motorsports. With 16 victories in 66 starts in Formula 1 Grand Prix, Stirling Moss is often called as the 'king without a crown' since he came close to winning the championship but missed it by a whisker, on multiple occasions. The other Tridents the British legend has raced includes the Tipo 60 Birdcage, Tipo 61 and 300 S.

“We hope that Sir Stirling Moss would have liked the new MC20,” said Maserati.

