  Mercedes-Benz GLC Class Facelift - Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz GLC Class Facelift - Now in pictures

December 08, 2019, 08:42 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
22174 Views
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class Facelift - Now in pictures

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV was launched globally earlier this year, and it has been finally introduced in India. This model receives a mid-life cycle update with subtle styling tweaks, new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines and a new MBUX interface system. Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the SUV that is being offered in two trims - GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4Matic.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

The fascia of the revised Mercedes-Benz GLC has been updated with a new grille boasting of silver inserts. Then, the LED headlamps have also been redesigned. 

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

Even the bumper up front receives subtle yet impactful changes. There are new chrome elements and air intakes that distinguish it from the outgoing model.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

At the back, changes are again minimal but pretty evident. The tail lamps are redesigned and the exhaust now is a part of the diffuser.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

So, overall there isn't much of a revolutionary change, but the SUV surely looks better now. Especially with options of alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches it surely is a looker.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

Inside, the GLC SUV's cabin is now updated with a black colour scheme. For the centre console, there's the option of either a piano lacquer finish or two new wood surface finishes - open-pore ash wood or walnut.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

Yet, one of the biggest updates though is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX interface system. This includes a digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

The MBUX system debuts in India for the first time through this Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Interestingly, it also includes touch sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

What's more, there is a large touchpad on the centre console for accessing all controls. Then, there is a voice command system as well, which reacts to the prompt of 'Hey Mercedes'. 

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

Powered by the company's new-generation four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, both come mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Engine Bay

The BS6 compliant petrol engine is a M264 2.0-litre mill that churns out 194bhp of power and 320Nm torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Engine Bay

On the other hand, the oil-burner gets the BS6 compliant OM651 2.0-litre four cylinder motor producing 192bhp and 400Nm of torque. This one does duty on the C-Class and the E-Class too.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

The SUV is priced between Rs 52.75 lakhs and Rs 57.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) and now it competes against the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60 in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior
Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 62.71 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 66.39 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 61.17 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 62.71 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 63.55 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 58.62 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 64.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 59.45 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 59.55 Lakhs onwards

