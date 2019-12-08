Mercedes-Benz GLC Class Facelift - Now in pictures

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV was launched globally earlier this year, and it has been finally introduced in India. This model receives a mid-life cycle update with subtle styling tweaks, new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines and a new MBUX interface system. Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the SUV that is being offered in two trims - GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4Matic.

The fascia of the revised Mercedes-Benz GLC has been updated with a new grille boasting of silver inserts. Then, the LED headlamps have also been redesigned.

Even the bumper up front receives subtle yet impactful changes. There are new chrome elements and air intakes that distinguish it from the outgoing model.

At the back, changes are again minimal but pretty evident. The tail lamps are redesigned and the exhaust now is a part of the diffuser.

So, overall there isn't much of a revolutionary change, but the SUV surely looks better now. Especially with options of alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches it surely is a looker.

Inside, the GLC SUV's cabin is now updated with a black colour scheme. For the centre console, there's the option of either a piano lacquer finish or two new wood surface finishes - open-pore ash wood or walnut.

Yet, one of the biggest updates though is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX interface system. This includes a digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The MBUX system debuts in India for the first time through this Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Interestingly, it also includes touch sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

What's more, there is a large touchpad on the centre console for accessing all controls. Then, there is a voice command system as well, which reacts to the prompt of 'Hey Mercedes'.

Powered by the company's new-generation four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, both come mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard.

The BS6 compliant petrol engine is a M264 2.0-litre mill that churns out 194bhp of power and 320Nm torque.

On the other hand, the oil-burner gets the BS6 compliant OM651 2.0-litre four cylinder motor producing 192bhp and 400Nm of torque. This one does duty on the C-Class and the E-Class too.

The SUV is priced between Rs 52.75 lakhs and Rs 57.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) and now it competes against the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60 in the Indian market.