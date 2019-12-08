Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace spied in India sans camouflage

December 08, 2019, 09:16 PM IST by Carwale Team
7311 Views
  • -Seven-seat version of the Tiguan
  • -Will be launched in India next year 

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has been spotted in India sans camouflage ahead of its launch in 2020. As the name suggests, it’s a larger version of the Tiguan or more precisely a seven-seat version which will replace the current five-seat model. 

The extra length has produced a 109mm longer wheelbase as compared to the standard model. You also get a larger boot with the third row folded down. Sources suggest that this may be launched as a petrol powered model only for the Indian car market but nothing is certain for now. 

In terms of appearance, this updated Tiguan Allspace looks just like the latest version of its five-seat sibling with the noticeable extra length visible in the third row. The Tiguan Allspace will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and of course the Skoda Kodiaq

Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.14 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 34.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 31.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.89 Lakhs onwards

