Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 Driven- Now in Pictures

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the 2021 GLC for the Indian car market with prices starting at Rs 57.40 lakh (All India ex-showroom). You can have either in the 220d 4MATIC guise or with 2.0-litre turbo petrol in the 200 guises, which what we have reviewed in the video embedded below.

The face of the 2021 Mercedes GLC 200 gets the double slat grille trimmed out in silver and with a massive Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star, dual-stack full LED headlamps and a large chrome bumper that gives the car’s face a premium appearance.

Move over to the side and you can see the sweptback roofline, chunky wheel arches, and of course, those massive 19-inch wheels with this diamond-cut double-spoke design. As has been the case with all modern Mercedes, you get this large ring of chrome encircling the glasshouse.

The rear of the GLC sits strong thanks to multiple elements like the dual exhausts, chunky chrome bumper and muscular lines. The tail lamps have a unique appearance with a wedge-like shape and multiple LED lights providing the various functions of the tail lamps.

Mercedes-Benz has fitted the cabin of the GLC with this all-black leather trim with white contrast stitching in the seats, dashboard and centre armrest. Upping the premium appeal is this walnut wood trim for the centre console as well as all the doors.

In terms of the feature list, you get the usual stuff like dual-zone climate control, 64 shade ambient colour lighting, leather and wood trimmings, a nine-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof rain-sensing wipers, power front seats, cruise control, park assist and even a 360-degree camera.

You do get a massive boot space of 580-litre with a parcel tray and the ability to fold down the rear seats for additional storage space. The loading lip is on the higher side and given its positioning we would have expected Mercedes to provide the hands-free boot opening function.

Both versions of the 2021 GLC get seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, traction control, 360-degree camera and hill-hold control. As a part of the update, the German automaker has also added Alexa home integration.

The GLC that we have reviewed in the pictures and video is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder mill producing a 194bhp and 320Nm of torque with power going to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

You can also have the 2021 GLC with diesel power in the 220d guise. This is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 192bhp/400Nm of torque with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Photos: Kapil Angane