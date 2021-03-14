CarWale
    Renault officially reveals new logo

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault officially reveals new logo

    -Updated version of Renault’s signature diamond design

    -To be implemented in all Renault markets by 2024

    Renault has officially revealed a new logo that will carry the brand into the future. The French automaker showcased the logo when it unveiled the Renault 5 prototype car recently and has now announced that this logo will carry forward the brand name for the future. 

    This version of their famous diamond logo was put in place in 1992 and was updated in 2015. The new logo continues with the same overall silhouette but now with interconnecting lines to help it be relevant to the new generation of Renault cars. More importantly, the logo will help match Renault’s EV and autonomous vehicles that will be produced under the Renaulution plan. 

    The company has officially announced that the logo will be put in place across everything that Renault does by the year 2024.   

       

