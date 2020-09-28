Mercedes-Benz EQC to be launched in India on 8 October

- The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be offered only in the 400 4MATIC guise

- The model will be powered by two electric motors producing 400bhp and 765Nm of torque

Mercedes-Benz showcased the EQC electric vehicle in India back in January this year. The first of the 10 models to be introduced under the EQ sub-brand by 2022, the EQC was scheduled to be launched in India in April before it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the company will launch the electric model based on the GLC in India on 8 October, 2020.

Feature highlights of the Mercedes-Benz EQC will include multi-beam LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, LED tail lights, MBUX connectivity, a dual-screen system with one screen each for the infotainment and the instrument console, new AC vents, paddle shifters for regen control, four drive modes, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and front seats with memory function. We have driven the EQC, and our detailed review can be read here.

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQC will be available exclusively in the 400 4MATIC guise, sourcing power from two electric motors, one on each axle. These motors will produce a combined power output of 400bhp and 760Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 471kms in a single charge and details of all the charging options are available here.