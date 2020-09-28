CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    2020 All New Mahindra Thar bookings to open on 2 October

    - The second-gen Mahindra Thar will be launched later this week

    - The model will be available with two powertrain options and six colours

    Mahindra will begin accepting bookings for the second generation Thar in India on 2 October. The company has also chosen the same date for the launch of the new-gen model later this week. The new Thar was unveiled on 15 August, 2020.

    Last week, Mahindra announced that the first unit of the Thar will be auctioned to raise funds for the organisations supporting COVID-19 relief work, details of which are available here. The next-gen Thar will be offered in three body-styles that include soft-top, hard-top, and convertible-top. Customers will be able to choose from two trims and six colours, and you can read all about it here.

    Mahindra Thar 2020 Dashboard

    Under the hood of the all-new Mahindra Thar will be a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter will be capable of producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque while the former produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the new Thar and our review is live here.

    Feature-wise, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come equipped with the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, built-in roll cage, front seats with height and lumbar adjustment, as well as a new instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display.

