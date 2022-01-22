CarWale
    Maserati MC20 range to be launched in India by end of 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maserati MC20 range to be launched in India by end of 2022

    - Maserati will launch the MC20 Coupe followed by the convertible variant

    - The company will also introduce the Levante Hybrid later this year

    Maserati has announced its plans for the Indian market, and it will arrive in the form of three product launches for the year. The first model to arrive this year will be the Levante Hybrid, which is scheduled to debut in Q2 2022, details of which are available here.

    Following the Maserati Levante Hybrid variant will be the MC20 sportscar, with the Coupe variant arriving in Q3 2022 (CY), while the upcoming convertible variant will arrive later towards the end of the year. The latter was recently teased by the Italian automobile marquee, and you can read all about it here.

    Under the hood of the Maserati MC20 range will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds. The prices of the MC20 were recently revealed, and to know all the details, click here.

