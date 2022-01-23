CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus goes winter testing ahead of launch in India this year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,345 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus goes winter testing ahead of launch in India this year

    - The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan will debut in March 2022

    - The model is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    Volkswagen India will launch the new Virtus sedan in India later this year, details of which are available here. Ahead of its debut, a new set of spy photos have captured a test-mule of the model during a winter test in Sweden.

    Volkswagen Virtus Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus features a set of LED projector headlamps, halogen fog lights with cornering function, a new grille and air dam sitting around a new bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and what seems to be a pair of sweptback LED tail lights.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Side View

    The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus will be underpinned by the same MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base for the Volkswagen Taigun, as well as the Skoda Kushaq and the all-new Skoda Slavia sedan. We expect the model to be powered by a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features on the inside, the new Volkswagen Virtus is likely to come equipped with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter
