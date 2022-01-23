Volkswagen Virtus goes winter testing ahead of launch in India this year

- The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan will debut in March 2022

- The model is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

Volkswagen India will launch the new Virtus sedan in India later this year, details of which are available here. Ahead of its debut, a new set of spy photos have captured a test-mule of the model during a winter test in Sweden.

As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus features a set of LED projector headlamps, halogen fog lights with cornering function, a new grille and air dam sitting around a new bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and what seems to be a pair of sweptback LED tail lights.

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus will be underpinned by the same MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base for the Volkswagen Taigun, as well as the Skoda Kushaq and the all-new Skoda Slavia sedan. We expect the model to be powered by a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

In terms of features on the inside, the new Volkswagen Virtus is likely to come equipped with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.