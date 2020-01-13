Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5 lakh sales milestone since launch

- Crosses five lakh sales in four years

- Vitara Brezza is the best-selling compact SUV in India

- Maruti is set to launch the Vitara Brezza facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has achieved a sales milestone of five lakh units within a period of four years since it was launched in India in 2016. With this, the Vitara Brezza has become the no. 1 selling compact SUV in the country.

The Vitara Brezza has consistently featured among the top ten selling cars in India since its launch. Besides its two-box styling, what also works in its favour is that it comes packed with features to its gills. It gets the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlights, cruise control, automatic climate control and much more.

It is powered by a 1.3-litre diesel motor that is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce a 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Vitara Brezza that will get Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid system. However, it will be a part of the compact SUV's mid-life facelift that is due to launch at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Speaking on its success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Offering a complete package of class leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The five lakh unit sales in just 47 months is testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature packed compact SUV. We extend our gratitude to our customers for their constant support. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win hearts of customers across India.”