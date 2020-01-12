2020 Renault Zoe EV - Now in pictures

Renault plans to launch the Zoe EV in India by 2021 and currently is testing it on our soil. We had seen it before in Delhi and this hatchback is expected to be assembled in India so that it could be priced at around Rs 15 lakhs. Here's a picture gallery that shows what we can expect from the model that will be introduced for the Indian market.

Though Renault will modify the Zoe after testing it to suit Indian conditions, it will be based on the model you can see in these pictures.

This is the UK-spec Zoe that is 4,087mm long, 1,787mm wide and 1,562mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,588mm. Its kerb weight is 1,502kg and boasts of a boot space of 338litres.

Compact proportions will make it very practical in the city and it will continue to get a funky design that will make it distinctive.

Even inside the cabin, the overhauled interior boasts of a revamped dashboard and a completely new instrument panel redesigned to show all the electric data and information.

Globally, the Zoe EV gets a 52kWh battery back and an electric motor, which has a range of 383km in the 107bhp tune and 394km in the 133bhp guise.

The manufacturer is also testing the car's range for our market and might power it with a 41kWh battery and an 89bhp electric motor to give it a real-world range of around 300-350km.

We can expect Renault to showcase the India-bound Zoe EV at the 2020 Auto Expo, which is scheduled to be held in Greater Noida in the coming month.