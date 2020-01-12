Please Tell Us Your City

General Motors plans to introduce all-electric Hummer

January 12, 2020, 03:12 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
General Motors plans to introduce all-electric Hummer

- All-electric Hummer likely to be introduced under the GMC brand

- Will be teased in a commercial starring American basketball player, LeBron James

- Likely to be launched in the American market in 2022

Media reports reveal that General Motors is planning on bringing back the Hummer brand. The civilian version of the rugged truck had drawn a lot of flak for not being environmentally friendly. This time around, a report from the the Wall Street Journal reveals that an all-electric Hummer will be sold under the GMC brand. It is believed that the electric Hummer will be teased during a Super Bowl commercial starring the popular American basketball player, LeBron James. 

General Motors ended the Hummer brand in 2010 due to financial crisis and rising fuel costs. Currently, there are no details regarding its seating capacity or technical specifications, and more details will be known later this year. The GMC Hummer electric truck is expected to be introduced in the American market sometime in 2022. Along similar timelines we expect to see the electric version of yet another classic, the Ford Mustang.

  • General Motors
  • Hummer
