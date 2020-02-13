Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Swift and Wagon R

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range for the month of February. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts. These offers are valid for Arena and Nexa outlets.

Arena

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. The BS4-compliant Ertiga diesel variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The BS6-compliant Swift and Dzire can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The BS4 derivatives of the aforementioned models have a cumulative discount of Rs 70,000 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Wagon R include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,500 each. An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 are applicable on the respective models.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Alto 800 and Celerio are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, the models can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All trims excluding the Alpha trim of the Ciaz are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The Ciaz Alpha trim can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. Discounts on the XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.