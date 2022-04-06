CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to levy price hike from April 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki to levy price hike from April 2022

    - Model-wise new ex-showroom prices to be known soon

    - Second price hike in 2022

    In a recent regulatory filing filed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, it can be said that the carmaker will levy a price hike on all its models from April 2022. The car manufacturer has stated that over the last year, the manufacturing cost of the vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in input costs. 

    The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. The model-wise increase is yet to be disclosed by the carmaker and is likely to be known in the coming weeks. This is the second price hike imposed by the carmaker in 2022 while the first one was made in January 2022. Presently, the portfolio of the brand consists of 14 cars ranging from the Alto (Rs 3.25 lakh, ex-showroom) to XL6 (Rs 10.14 lakh, ex-showroom). 

    Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has already launched the Celerio CNG, updated Wagon R, Dzire CNG, and the new Baleno in 2022. This month, the brand will introduce the facelift version of its flagship XL6 MPV offering. The 2022 XL6 is likely to get a new front grille, bigger alloy wheels, and new features. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

