CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    364 Views
    Skoda Slavia surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

    - The Skoda Slavia was launched in India on 28 February, 2022

    - Bookings for the sedan began back in November last year

    Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now announced that the model has achieved the 10,000 units booking milestone.

    The Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Skoda Slavia and you can read our review here.

    The Skoda Slavia sedan is offered in three variants such as Active, Ambition, and Style. Customers can choose from five colours that include Tornado Red, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, and Crystal Blue. To read the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

    Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Slavia include projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, the signature Skoda grille with multiple vertical slats and a chrome surround, fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, and Skoda lettering on the boot lid. Inside, the model gets an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone interior theme, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and six airbags.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki to levy price hike from April 2022
     Next 
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5028 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5028 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone