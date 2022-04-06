Skoda Slavia surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

- The Skoda Slavia was launched in India on 28 February, 2022

- Bookings for the sedan began back in November last year

Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now announced that the model has achieved the 10,000 units booking milestone.

The Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Skoda Slavia and you can read our review here.

The Skoda Slavia sedan is offered in three variants such as Active, Ambition, and Style. Customers can choose from five colours that include Tornado Red, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, and Crystal Blue. To read the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Slavia include projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, the signature Skoda grille with multiple vertical slats and a chrome surround, fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, and Skoda lettering on the boot lid. Inside, the model gets an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone interior theme, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and six airbags.