CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    162 Views
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022

    - Bookings for the Volvo XC40 Recharge will also commence in July

    - Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in October

    The Volvo XC40 Recharge is all set to be launched in India later this year, and the brand has confirmed that prices for the model will be announced in July 2022, with bookings scheduled to begin during the same time.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Front View

    The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available in a single P8 variant, powered by a 78kWh battery pack that will produce 408bhp and 660Nm of torque. This model sends power to all four wheels via the all-wheel-drive system, thus enabling it to sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. A full charge is said to return a range of 418kms. We have driven the XC40 Recharge and you can read our review here.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge include a new closed grille finished in the body colour, LED headlamps, black ORVMs, vertically stacked LED tail lights, 19-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, and glossy black roof rails.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge will come equipped with dual-zone climate control, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch instrument console, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera.

    The model will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, collision mitigation support (front and rear), lane-keeping aid, blind-spot monitoring system, cross-traffic alert system, parking assistant, hill start assist, and hill descent control.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi India hikes prices across the model range; new price list revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022