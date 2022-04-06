New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022

- Bookings for the Volvo XC40 Recharge will also commence in July

- Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in October

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is all set to be launched in India later this year, and the brand has confirmed that prices for the model will be announced in July 2022, with bookings scheduled to begin during the same time.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available in a single P8 variant, powered by a 78kWh battery pack that will produce 408bhp and 660Nm of torque. This model sends power to all four wheels via the all-wheel-drive system, thus enabling it to sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. A full charge is said to return a range of 418kms. We have driven the XC40 Recharge and you can read our review here.

Exterior highlights of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge include a new closed grille finished in the body colour, LED headlamps, black ORVMs, vertically stacked LED tail lights, 19-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, and glossy black roof rails.

Inside, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge will come equipped with dual-zone climate control, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch instrument console, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera.

The model will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, collision mitigation support (front and rear), lane-keeping aid, blind-spot monitoring system, cross-traffic alert system, parking assistant, hill start assist, and hill descent control.