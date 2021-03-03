CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki service network surpasses 4,000 touch-points mark

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    403 Views
    Maruti Suzuki service network surpasses 4,000 touch-points mark

    - 208 new workshops added in 2020-21

    - Covers a total of 1,989 towns and cities

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company’s service network has surpassed 4,000 touch-points in the country. The widespread network now covers 1,989 towns and cities. The carmaker states that it inaugurated 208 new workshops in the year 2020-21 alone.

    Front View

    Presently, Maruti Suzuki Service offers various facilities such as service-on-wheels, digital communication, and the quick response team (QRT). The service-on-wheels is equipped with all the modern tools and technologies to undertake service and repairs. The fleet comprises 200+ units with a presence across 124 towns and cities. The service centre communicates with the customers digitally informing them of the estimated time to service and seeking permission in case of new repairs. Meanwhile, QRT specialises in faster on-road assistance for customers. Currently, there are over 780 emergency service vehicles (bikes and four-wheelers) in 249 cities with skilled technicians who have served over 1.14 lakh customers in the previous year.

    Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for Customer Convenience and Customer First approach. We have also brought several innovations such as the Quick Response Team, Service on Wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers. These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to service the customer vehicles.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • DZire
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • XL6
    • Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Renault Triber details and features leaked ahead of launch in India
     Next 
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied again; gets rear disc brakes

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.71 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki service network surpasses 4,000 touch-points mark