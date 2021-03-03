New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied again; gets rear disc brakes

- The new spy images of the next-gen Scorpio also reveal the headlamp design

- The model is expected to be launched later this year

Mahindra continues testing the next generation Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. Recent spy images shared on the web reveal a fully camouflaged test-mule of the model, divulging new details.

As seen in the spy image, the front profile of the Mahindra Scorpio gives us a good look at the headlamps, which will be a dual-barrel projector setup. The production-ready unit also features a new grille with six vertical slats, an all-new front bumper, roof rails, pull-type door handles, side steps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The model will also get an update in the form of disc brakes at the rear.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with features such as a sunroof, a heavily revised dashboard, a new instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and drive modes.

Powertrain options on the new Mahindra Scorpio could include the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Once launched, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.

