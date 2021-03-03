CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied again; gets rear disc brakes

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,450 Views
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied again; gets rear disc brakes

    - The new spy images of the next-gen Scorpio also reveal the headlamp design

    - The model is expected to be launched later this year

    Mahindra continues testing the next generation Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. Recent spy images shared on the web reveal a fully camouflaged test-mule of the model, divulging new details.

    As seen in the spy image, the front profile of the Mahindra Scorpio gives us a good look at the headlamps, which will be a dual-barrel projector setup. The production-ready unit also features a new grille with six vertical slats, an all-new front bumper, roof rails, pull-type door handles, side steps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The model will also get an update in the form of disc brakes at the rear.

    Wheel

    Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with features such as a sunroof, a heavily revised dashboard, a new instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and drive modes.

    Powertrain options on the new Mahindra Scorpio could include the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Once launched, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • new Scorpio
    • Mahindra new Scorpio
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki service network surpasses 4,000 touch-points mark
     Next 
    Hyundai Bayon mini-SUV revealed globally

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied again; gets rear disc brakes