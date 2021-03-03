2021 Renault Triber details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

- The updated Renault Triber gets feature additions inside-out

- The model will soon be offered in dual-tone colours

Renault is all set to launch the 2021 Triber in India, details of which have now been leaked on the web. The model will get updates to the exterior design, feature additions, as well as new colour options.

Changes to the exterior of the 2021 Renault Triber include LED turn indicators on the ORVMs, a dual horn setup, dual-tone colours, and the addition of a new colour called Cedar Brown. Inside, the model will come equipped with steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The updated Renault Triber will be offered in five colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Mustard, and Brown. The latter is a new colour option, which replaces the Red colour that has now been discontinued. The aforementioned colours will be available in the dual-tone format, with a black roof, only in the RXZ trim.

Under the hood, the new Renault Triber will continue to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively. We have driven the Triber and you can read our review here. The 2021 Renault Triber is expected to be launched soon. Stay tuned for updates.