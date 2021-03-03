CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Renault Triber details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,767 Views
    2021 Renault Triber details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

    - The updated Renault Triber gets feature additions inside-out

    - The model will soon be offered in dual-tone colours

    Renault is all set to launch the 2021 Triber in India, details of which have now been leaked on the web. The model will get updates to the exterior design, feature additions, as well as new colour options.

    Front View

    Changes to the exterior of the 2021 Renault Triber include LED turn indicators on the ORVMs, a dual horn setup, dual-tone colours, and the addition of a new colour called Cedar Brown. Inside, the model will come equipped with steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Front View

    The updated Renault Triber will be offered in five colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Mustard, and Brown. The latter is a new colour option, which replaces the Red colour that has now been discontinued. The aforementioned colours will be available in the dual-tone format, with a black roof, only in the RXZ trim.

    Front View

    Under the hood, the new Renault Triber will continue to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively. We have driven the Triber and you can read our review here. The 2021 Renault Triber is expected to be launched soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • Triber
    • Renault Triber
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Renault Kiger deliveries begin; 1100 units delivered on the first day
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki service network surpasses 4,000 touch-points mark

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.13 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.18 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Renault Triber details and features leaked ahead of launch in India