CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki sells every second car digitally in the post lockdown period

    Maruti Suzuki sells every second car digitally in the post lockdown period

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    13,348 Views
    Maruti Suzuki sells every second car digitally in the post lockdown period

    - Maruti Suzuki saw more than 45 per cent of inquiries coming from digital channel 

    - The content management system claims to offer personalised experience to customers 

    The country largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki revealed that one out of every two cars sold in the country has witnessed spike in digital enquiries to over 45 per cent during the lockdown months. This was only 13 per cent in the FY’19 and five per cent in FY’18. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki, revealed PTI that the company has already digitised as many as 21 of the 26 touch points in a car purchase journey, including documentation and payments. 

    The company claims to offer one of a kind finance marketplace on digital that assists a customer in the car buying process by providing digital easy finance. In the next six months, the company plans to offer the industry-first fully digital easy financing options. However, Srivastava also noted that certain touch points such as final delivery and test drives cannot be digitised. He further added, “We are currently looking at a ‘phigital’ approach wherein we seamlessly blend the limited physical touch points with the maximum touch-points so that we strike a balance between digital interface and actual dealership showrooms.”

    To provide a personalised experience to customers, the company has set up a content management system. Depending on digital signals, the Maruti Suzuki sends out personalised communication to each customer to provide a good car buying experience. The digital platform ensures that Maruti Suzuki stays connected with its customers throughout the year. Moreover, the company is also working on creating a mobile-first content for the digital as that is the preferred device for internet browsing. 

    Source - TOI

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.4 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.19 Lakh
    • Maruti Suzuki-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars