Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte teased with Trofeo treatment

- To be revealed on 10 August

- Might get the new 4.0-litre V8

Maserati is revamping towards electrification. But that doesn’t mean the gasoline-powered line-up is obsolete yet. The Italian carmaker has dropped a new teaser with its two low-slung sedans hiding a high-performance Trofeo makeover.

After the Levante Trofeo introduced back in 2018, the Ghibli and Quattroporte are most likely be plonked by a V8 too. However, instead of the Ferrari sourced 3.8-litre V8, these will get a newer turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. Interestingly, the teaser also has the Levante alongside the two sedans, which could hint that the updated SUV might also receive the new V8.

Although details are unclear, the eight-cylinder might put out peak power over 600bhp. It would be more than what the Ferrari-sourced engine puts out for sure. Apart from that, there will be tweaks under the skin along with some sportier body kit. The update might also see slight tweaks to the cabin.

With a reveal date of 10 August, we could expect more teasers in a run down with more information in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to CarWale for more.