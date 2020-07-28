CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte teased with Trofeo treatment

    Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte teased with Trofeo treatment

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    99 Views
    Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte teased with Trofeo treatment

    -         To be revealed on 10 August

    -         Might get the new 4.0-litre V8

    Maserati is revamping towards electrification. But that doesn’t mean the gasoline-powered line-up is obsolete yet. The Italian carmaker has dropped a new teaser with its two low-slung sedans hiding a high-performance Trofeo makeover.

    After the Levante Trofeo introduced back in 2018, the Ghibli and Quattroporte are most likely be plonked by a V8 too. However, instead of the Ferrari sourced 3.8-litre V8, these will get a newer turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. Interestingly, the teaser also has the Levante alongside the two sedans, which could hint that the updated SUV might also receive the new V8.

    Although details are unclear, the eight-cylinder might put out peak power over 600bhp. It would be more than what the Ferrari-sourced engine puts out for sure. Apart from that, there will be tweaks under the skin along with some sportier body kit. The update might also see slight tweaks to the cabin.

    With a reveal date of 10 August, we could expect more teasers in a run down with more information in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to CarWale for more.

    • Maserati
    • Quattroporte
    • Maserati Ghibli
    • Maserati Quattroporte
    • Ghibli
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Maserati-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Maserati Levante

    Maserati Levante

    ₹ 1.42 Crore
    onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars