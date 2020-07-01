Maruti Suzuki sold 51,274 passenger car units in June 2020

- The compact car segment is a key contributor to overall sales for Maruti Suzuki

- 51,274 passenger car units sold in the domestic market in June

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has sold 51,274 passenger car units in the domestic market in June. In the same period last year, the company had sold 1,11,014 passenger vehicle units. Although the sales for Maruti Suzuki has dropped by 53.8 per cent in the last month, the overall sales are modest considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The compact car segment (Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire) is a key contributor to overall numbers with cumulative sales of 26,696 units. The mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) has contributed 10,458 unit sales in June, while the company has sold 553 units of the Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment. The cumulative sales from the utility vehicle segment (S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga) is 9,764 units. The company has sold 3,803 units of the Eeco van last month.

Maruti Suzuki posted a total sales of 57,428 units in June 2020 (including light commercial vehicles and sales to other OEM). The total sales number for June also includes 4,289 export units.