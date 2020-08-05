Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant S-Cross with a 1.5-litre K Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology. The production model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and bookings for the vehicle commenced on 22 May. The vehicle is available in seven variants – Sigma (MT), Delta (MT/AT), Zeta (MT/AT) and Alpha (MT/AT). Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched S-Cross petrol.

What’s good about it?

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is now available in both manual and automatic transmission options. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator, which further enhances the fuel efficiency. Depending on the variant, the S-Cross is equipped with features such as cruise control, rain sensing wipers, LED DRLs, auto headlamps, auto dimming and antiglare IRVM, auto retracting ORVM and reverse parking sensor with camera. The vehicle gets a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen with navigation system. Moreover, the hill-hold function is standard on all automatic variants.

What’s not so good?

The Delta MT/AT does not get the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and front fog lamps and only gets audio with CD player and a remote control. Amid a list of features from the higher variants, the base Sigma variant also misses out on anti-theft security system, alloy wheels and a music system.

Best variant to buy?

The second-to-top Zeta variant is a good option to buy and it is available in both manual and automatic options. Among the lower variants, the Zeta variant offers driver seat height adjuster, rear centre armrest with cup holder, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, reclining rear seat, reverse parking camera and front fog lamps. As for customers seeking a fully loaded version, the Alpha variant is available in both manual and automatic options. The Alpha variant additionally offers automatic LED projector headlamps, silver roof rails, LED rear combination lamps, DRLs with LED, auto rain sensing wipers, auto dimming IRVM and leather detailing on door armrest, steering wheel and seats.

Specification

Petrol

1.5-litre SHVS – 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The manual version of the S-Cross returns a company claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18.55kmpl, while the automatic variant has a fuel efficiency of 18.43kmpl.