    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants explained

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants explained

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can find the details of it here. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit.

    The MT and AT variants of the Maruti S-Cross petrol return a claimed fuel economy of 18.55kmpl and 18.43kmpl respectively. The model is available in four variants across seven trims. These variants include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features.

    Sigma (MT only)

    Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

    Chrome grille

    Steel wheels

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Silver interior finish

    Black inserts

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD and brake assist

    Reverse parking sensors

    Front and rear disc brakes

    High-speed warning alert

    Front seats seat-belt pre-tensioners and load limiters

    Halogen projector headlamps

    Keyless entry

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Power windows

    Height adjustable front seat belts

    Delta (MT and AT)

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Roof rails (black)

    Machine-cut alloy wheels

    Illuminated glove-box and foot-well

    Rear washer, wiper and defogger

    Steering mounted controls

    Bluetooth, Aux-In and USB connectivity

    Four speakers

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Automatic climate control

    Cruise control

    Engine start-stop button

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Sliding front arm-rest with storage

    Hill hold assist (AT only)

    Zeta (MT and AT)

    Satin Chrome interior finish

    Piano black inserts

    Reverse parking camera

    Fog lamps

    Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Two tweeters

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Reclining rear seats

    Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder

    Alpha(MT and AT)

    `Roof rails (Silver)

    LED tail lights

    LED DRLs

    Leather upholstery and steering wheel

    Door arm-rest with leather finish

    LED projector headlamps

