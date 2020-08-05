Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants explained

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can find the details of it here. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit.
The MT and AT variants of the Maruti S-Cross petrol return a claimed fuel economy of 18.55kmpl and 18.43kmpl respectively. The model is available in four variants across seven trims. These variants include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features.
Sigma (MT only)
Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
Chrome grille
Steel wheels
Fabric seat upholstery
Silver interior finish
Black inserts
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD and brake assist
Reverse parking sensors
Front and rear disc brakes
High-speed warning alert
Front seats seat-belt pre-tensioners and load limiters
Halogen projector headlamps
Keyless entry
Tilt-adjustable steering
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Power windows
Height adjustable front seat belts
Delta (MT and AT)
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Roof rails (black)
Machine-cut alloy wheels
Illuminated glove-box and foot-well
Rear washer, wiper and defogger
Steering mounted controls
Bluetooth, Aux-In and USB connectivity
Four speakers
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Engine start-stop button
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Sliding front arm-rest with storage
Hill hold assist (AT only)
Zeta (MT and AT)
Satin Chrome interior finish
Piano black inserts
Reverse parking camera
Fog lamps
Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Two tweeters
Height adjustable driver seat
Reclining rear seats
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder
Alpha(MT and AT)
`Roof rails (Silver)
LED tail lights
LED DRLs
Leather upholstery and steering wheel
Door arm-rest with leather finish
LED projector headlamps