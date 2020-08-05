Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants explained

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can find the details of it here. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit.

The MT and AT variants of the Maruti S-Cross petrol return a claimed fuel economy of 18.55kmpl and 18.43kmpl respectively. The model is available in four variants across seven trims. These variants include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features.

Sigma (MT only)

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Chrome grille

Steel wheels

Fabric seat upholstery

Silver interior finish

Black inserts

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Reverse parking sensors

Front and rear disc brakes

High-speed warning alert

Front seats seat-belt pre-tensioners and load limiters

Halogen projector headlamps

Keyless entry

Tilt-adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power windows

Height adjustable front seat belts

Delta (MT and AT)

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Roof rails (black)

Machine-cut alloy wheels

Illuminated glove-box and foot-well

Rear washer, wiper and defogger

Steering mounted controls

Bluetooth, Aux-In and USB connectivity

Four speakers

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Engine start-stop button

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Sliding front arm-rest with storage

Hill hold assist (AT only)

Zeta (MT and AT)

Satin Chrome interior finish

Piano black inserts

Reverse parking camera

Fog lamps

Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two tweeters

Height adjustable driver seat

Reclining rear seats

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder

Alpha(MT and AT)

`Roof rails (Silver)

LED tail lights

LED DRLs

Leather upholstery and steering wheel

Door arm-rest with leather finish

LED projector headlamps