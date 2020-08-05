‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ garners over 1.2 million customers

- Launched in October 2019, it aimed to strengthen Hyundai’s 360-degree digital and contact-less service experience

- With its strong network of over 1300 workshops pan India, Hyundai targets the best ownership experience

Hyundai Motor India today announced an overwhelming response to its transactional chat-based medium - ‘Hyundai Service on WhatsApp’ with over 1.2 million customers.

The service is a communication platform that provides updates to a customer during the entire vehicle service process. Prominent features like service reminders, service booking, in-service updates, invoices, online payment, and feedback ensure a 360-degree digital and contactless service experience to customers.

Customers can also chat directly with the trained agents to receive instant customised responses. Commenting on the overwhelming response, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront of widening its purview of services and providing a wholesome experience to our valued customers. The remarkable response to our ‘WhatsApp Service’ with over 1.2 million strong customer base is a testimony of Hyundai’s impeccable service support and we stand committed to providing peace-of-mind to the evolving needs of the new-age Indian.”