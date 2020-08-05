CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ garners over 1.2 million customers

    ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ garners over 1.2 million customers

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    2,022 Views
    ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ garners over 1.2 million customers

    - Launched in October 2019, it aimed to strengthen Hyundai’s 360-degree digital and contact-less service experience

    - With its strong network of over 1300 workshops pan India, Hyundai targets the best ownership experience

    Hyundai Motor India today announced an overwhelming response to its transactional chat-based medium - ‘Hyundai Service on WhatsApp’ with over 1.2 million customers. 

    The service is a communication platform that provides updates to a customer during the entire vehicle service process. Prominent features like service reminders, service booking, in-service updates, invoices, online payment, and feedback ensure a 360-degree digital and contactless service experience to customers. 

    Hyundai Aura Infotainment System

    Customers can also chat directly with the trained agents to receive instant customised responses. Commenting on the overwhelming response, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront of widening its purview of services and providing a wholesome experience to our valued customers. The remarkable response to our ‘WhatsApp Service’ with over 1.2 million strong customer base is a testimony of Hyundai’s impeccable service support and we stand committed to providing peace-of-mind to the evolving needs of the new-age Indian.”

    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Verna
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Aura
    • Grand i10
    • Hyundai Grand i10
    • Elite i20
    • Hyundai Elite i20
    • Kona Electric
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Kona Electric
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • Hyundai on WhatsApp garners over 1.2 million customers
    • Hyundai on WhatsApp
    • 1.2 million customers
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh
    • Hyundai-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.7 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 7th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars