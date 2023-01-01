Maruti Suzuki launches ArenaVerse; a Metaverse platform for customers

- More than 700 Arena outlets to have VR experience for customers

- Brand started off the Metaverse adoption with NEXAverse

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched ArenaVerse, a Metaverse platform for the ARENA showroom network. Users will be able to immerse themselves in an interactive virtual experience with their choice of Maruti Suzuki vehicles via ArenaVerse. Furthermore, the platform's launch reinforces the company's commitment to providing a more interactive and immersive retail experience for potential customers, as they will be able to digitally interact with sales representatives and configure cars in ArenaVerse.

The Indian automaker has facilitated Virtual Reality (VR) devices to over 700 Maruti Suzuki ARENA outlets across India so that customers can experience the ArenaVerse. The ArenaVerse web version will also be available on web browsers via the Maruti Suzuki ARENA website.

Speaking on the introduction of ArenaVerse, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already strong digital journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers. We set the wheels of the Metaverse in motion with NEXAverse which has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from the NEXAverse alone. With ArenaVerse, we have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network ARENA to the Metaverse and ensuring that our customers’ digital experiences are as personalised and dynamic as possible.”