Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. Interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle will be available in two variant options, namely Zeta and Alpha. The vehicle will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options.

Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

The fascia is highlighted by a five-slot chrome-plated grille which is complemented by round LED headlamps. Interestingly, the LED headlamps get a washer.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,590mm and it offers a ground clearance of 210mm.

The SUV gets boxy design proportions and is highlighted by bold wheel arches and sporty alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

The Jimny’s rear section is highlighted by high-mounted stop lamps and rectangular taillights in the traditional bumper design. Further, the spare wheel is mounted on the rear door.

The SUV gets a fairly modest interior layout. It gets a three-spoke steering wheel with controls, circular AC vents, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox.