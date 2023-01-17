CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki unveiled the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. Interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle will be available in two variant options, namely Zeta and Alpha. The vehicle will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options.

    Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Grille

    The fascia is highlighted by a five-slot chrome-plated grille which is complemented by round LED headlamps. Interestingly, the LED headlamps get a washer.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,590mm and it offers a ground clearance of 210mm. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    The SUV gets boxy design proportions and is highlighted by bold wheel arches and sporty alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View

    The Jimny’s rear section is highlighted by high-mounted stop lamps and rectangular taillights in the traditional bumper design. Further, the spare wheel is mounted on the rear door. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    The SUV gets a fairly modest interior layout. It gets a three-spoke steering wheel with controls, circular AC vents, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
