    Mahindra XUV400: Variants explained

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV400: Variants explained

    Earlier this week, Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bookings of the Mahindra XUV400 will open on 26 January, the automaker has revealed the variant details. So, if you are planning on buying this Mahindra EV, read on to know what each of the variants has to offer. 

    Mahindra XUV400 EC (Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The EC is the base variant of the Mahindra XUV400 that sources its power from a 34.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 375km on a single charge. Here is a detailed list of features. 

    - 16-inch steel wheels

    - Halogen headlamps

    - Sill cladding

    - Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    - Fabric seat upholstery

    - Single zone climate control

    - Drive modes

    - Height adjustable seat belts

    - Four-way adjustable driver seat

    - Three-point seat belt

    - ISOFIX child seat anchors

    - Rear disc brakes

    - Five Monotone exterior colours

    - 60:40 seats

    - Dual front airbags

    Mahindra XUV400 EL (Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The top-spec XUV400 EL trim is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 456km. Here’s what it offers over and above the EC variant.

    - 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    - Projector headlamps with DRLs

    - Roof rails

    - Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    - Electric sunroof

    - Rear wiper and washer

    - Leatherette upholstery

    - Seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    - Front armrest with storage

    - Rear view camera

    - Single pedal drive

    - Six airbags

    It is to be noted that the deliveries of EL will commence from March 2023 whereas the EC variant will be available from Diwali 2023. Both the variants have identical power output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. 

    The Mahindra XUV400 is an alternative to the likes of MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric

    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
