Maruti Suzuki Jimny showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

-1.5-litre petrol engine producing 100bhp/130Nm

-Showcased to assess public reaction

Maruti Suzuki has showcased its Jimny SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. It’s a compact SUV being offered with petrol power, AWD technology and is one of the Japanese automaker’s storied names plates in its portfolio.

The car that has been showcased is the LWB version and with Suzuki All Grip Pro four-wheel drive technology. Powering the car is a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 100bhp/130Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.

The Jimny, in terms of exterior design, is boxy and old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line. It is sold only as a two-door model everywhere around the world. The cabin is standard Maruti Suzuki fare as many of the parts will look familiar as they are used in cars like the Swift, Dzire and even the S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki has said that the Jimny’s with its legendary history was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 to gauge public response to the car. When this generation of the Jimny was unveiled in 2018, we explained in detail why we felt that there was potential for the car to achieve success in India and you can click on this link to read the story.