Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar power plant in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar power plant in Gurugram

June 07, 2020, 10:30 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
921 Views
Write a comment
Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar power plant in Gurugram

- The solar power plant will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years

- The solar panels will also work as a roof for the car parking area

Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a five MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. The solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of one MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior

The five MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath from harsh climatic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.34 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.32 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.3 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

606 Likes
88808 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

248 Likes
204902 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in