Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar power plant in Gurugram

- The solar power plant will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years

- The solar panels will also work as a roof for the car parking area

Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a five MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. The solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of one MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

The five MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath from harsh climatic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”